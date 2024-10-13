Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 18,080.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in EQT by 936.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 149.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in EQT by 174.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $37.41. 5,047,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,128,589. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

