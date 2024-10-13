Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 646.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $39.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,625. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

