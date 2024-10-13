Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 62.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,826. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $69.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

