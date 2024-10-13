VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the September 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CDL traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,444. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $353.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.1578 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.