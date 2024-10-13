VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the September 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDL traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,444. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $353.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Get VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.1578 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CDL Free Report ) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.