VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.99 and last traded at $33.98, with a volume of 27637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.0214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.
