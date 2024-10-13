VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.99 and last traded at $33.98, with a volume of 27637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.0214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 97,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

