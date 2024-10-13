VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the September 15th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $377,000.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFLO stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.95. 1,247,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,736. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0214 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.