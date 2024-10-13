VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,346 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $15,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 228,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $13,648,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.55. 3,381,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,683,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.38%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

