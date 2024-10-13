Vertcoin Trading Up 9% This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0568 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $10,975.90 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,691.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.86 or 0.00511806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009703 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00103570 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.16 or 0.00241121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00029493 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00030037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00071444 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,469,060 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate VTC through the process of mining. Vertcoin has a current supply of 70,465,260. The last known price of Vertcoin is 0.05664782 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $11,120.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://vertcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.