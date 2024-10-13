VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $188.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.89. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $220.91.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,177,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at $7,177,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

