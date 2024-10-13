Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Verallia Société Anonyme Price Performance

OTCMKTS VRLAF remained flat at $30.75 on Friday. Verallia Société Anonyme has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90.

About Verallia Société Anonyme

Verallia Société Anonyme manufactures and sells glass packaging products for beverages and food products worldwide. It provides bottles for still and sparkling wines, spirits, beers, soft drinks, and oils. The company offers jars for baby food, dairy products, jams, honey, spreads, condiments, sauces, and preserves.

