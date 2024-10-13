Velas Price Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $31.33 million and $333,861.93 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00046621 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00012641 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,641,298,356 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas (VLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Velas has a current supply of 2,641,298,356.3198833. The last known price of Velas is 0.01212687 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $347,250.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

