Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Trading 0.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.58. Approximately 16 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.
Vecima Networks Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61.
About Vecima Networks
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
