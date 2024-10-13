VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the September 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VAT Group Trading Down 0.3 %

VAT Group stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,606. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $59.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.64.

VAT Group Company Profile

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

