Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

VTV opened at $176.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.32. The company has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $176.40.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

