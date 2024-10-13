Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 10.9% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,542,000 after buying an additional 2,673,852 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,141 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $183,842,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $175,884,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,885,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,499,000 after purchasing an additional 479,286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VTV opened at $176.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $176.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.32.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.