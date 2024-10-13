Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by City State Bank

City State Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $176.31 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $176.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.32. The company has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

