Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Acquired by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,290 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Ballew Advisors Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ballew Advisors Inc's holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,498,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,244,000 after buying an additional 59,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 276,376 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 766,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,966,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,307.8% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 491,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,339,000 after purchasing an additional 456,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David Kennon Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 437,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS VUSB opened at $49.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.56.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.



The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

