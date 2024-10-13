Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 931,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.11. 1,799,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,922. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $286.39. The company has a market cap of $429.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

