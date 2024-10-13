Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 21.1% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $63,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,352,000 after purchasing an additional 243,976 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,385,000 after buying an additional 252,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,981,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,625,000 after acquiring an additional 35,319 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VTI opened at $286.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $286.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

