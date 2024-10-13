Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Increased by Kings Path Partners LLC

Kings Path Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Kings Path Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 111,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 110,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 171.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 152,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 96,553 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 101,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

