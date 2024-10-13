Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Willner & Heller LLC

Willner & Heller LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,188,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,238 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,452,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,093,000 after purchasing an additional 102,423 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,336,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,866,000 after buying an additional 69,169 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,833,000 after buying an additional 1,203,281 shares during the period.

VBR traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,037. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $202.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

