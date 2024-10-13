Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Position Reduced by Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.97 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $49.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.42.
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
