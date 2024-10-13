Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Zeit Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Zeit Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Zeit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

