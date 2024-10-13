Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodds Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $167.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $168.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.47 and its 200-day moving average is $156.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

