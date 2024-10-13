Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,800 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the September 15th total of 243,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $87.07. 181,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,955. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $89.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.