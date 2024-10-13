Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Increased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 3.6% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $21,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 5,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $600.44. The company had a trading volume of 320,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,224. The business has a fifty day moving average of $566.70 and a 200 day moving average of $552.77. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $609.15. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

