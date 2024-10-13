Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $600.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $566.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.77. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $609.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

