Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,454,000 after acquiring an additional 582,503 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after buying an additional 274,793 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 199.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 143,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,934,000 after purchasing an additional 95,603 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,510,000.

VHT traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $281.76. 151,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,042. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.42 and its 200-day moving average is $270.60.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

