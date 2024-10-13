Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Lowered by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $48.15. 8,903,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,422,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average is $44.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

