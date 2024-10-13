Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Stonekeep Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Stonekeep Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after buying an additional 9,130,142 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,084 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,755,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,347 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,903,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,422,832. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

