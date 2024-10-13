Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Lifted by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.