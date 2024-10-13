Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 11.9% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $46,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 33,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU opened at $62.47 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

