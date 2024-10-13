Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Position Lessened by JBR Co Financial Management Inc

JBR Co Financial Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,223. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $113.18. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.39.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.