Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Decreased by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $199.75 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $199.87. The company has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.98.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

