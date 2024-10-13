Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the September 15th total of 159,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Verum Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 1,751.4% during the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 48,339 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 776.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VCRB traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $77.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,453. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.22. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.22 and a 52-week high of $79.86.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2756 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

