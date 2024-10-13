VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Update

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 194.4% from the September 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Price Performance

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.49. The company had a trading volume of 16,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,986. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day moving average of $67.04. The firm has a market cap of $260.44 million, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $77.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 225,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

