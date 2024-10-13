VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Stake Cut by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,969,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,445 shares during the quarter. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 10.36% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $39,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYEM. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,260,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management grew its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects LLC increased its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Architects LLC now owns 227,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock remained flat at $19.77 during trading on Friday. 36,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,544. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $19.92.

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

