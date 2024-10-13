Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,289,500 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 1,588,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,895.0 days.
Valmet Oyj Price Performance
VOYJF opened at $31.00 on Friday. Valmet Oyj has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37.
Valmet Oyj Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Valmet Oyj
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.