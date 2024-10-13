Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,289,500 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 1,588,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,895.0 days.

Valmet Oyj Price Performance

VOYJF opened at $31.00 on Friday. Valmet Oyj has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37.

Get Valmet Oyj alerts:

Valmet Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries in North America, South America, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company’s Process Technologies segment offers pulping process equipment, process islands and complete pulp mills, individual board, tissue and paper machine sections, complete production lines and machine rebuilds, boiler islands, power plants, heating plants, environmental solutions, and technologies for converting biomass to fuels, chemicals, and materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.