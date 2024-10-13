Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 679,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,784,000 after buying an additional 29,553 shares during the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

