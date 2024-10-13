Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,563 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.12.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.2 %

COP stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $101.29 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day moving average of $115.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

