Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,187,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,269,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 544,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $245.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.20 and its 200-day moving average is $223.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $173.24 and a 52 week high of $247.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.