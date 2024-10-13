Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 16.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 873,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $155,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,509 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 146.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,494,000 after purchasing an additional 512,700 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 18.1% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 502,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $89,347,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 45.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 454,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,969,000 after purchasing an additional 141,788 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.71.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of ANF stock opened at $149.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.05. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $57.78 and a 12-month high of $196.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,594. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,256. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

