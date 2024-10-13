Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Panagram AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Panagram AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOX – Free Report) by 261.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 3.48% of Panagram AAA CLO ETF worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Panagram AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Panagram AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51. Panagram AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

Get Panagram AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Panagram AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.1273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Panagram AAA CLO ETF

The Panagram AAA CLO ETF (CLOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations rated AAA and of any maturity. CLOX was launched on Jul 19, 2023 and is issued by Panagram.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Panagram AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Panagram AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panagram AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.