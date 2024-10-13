Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9,168.6% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IVW stock opened at $96.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.67. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

