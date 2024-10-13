Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 762 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ USIG opened at $51.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $52.94.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.