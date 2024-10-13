Vai Hits Market Capitalization of $4.32 Million (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Vai has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and $5,191.88 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Vai token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.57 or 0.00253518 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 4,325,676 tokens. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vai (VAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Vai has a current supply of 4,285,723.060882. The last known price of Vai is 0.99842706 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $14,963.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venus.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

