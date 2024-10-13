Utrust (UTK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $938,865.63

Utrust (UTK) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. In the last week, Utrust has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $21.06 million and approximately $938,865.63 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for $0.0421 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.31 or 0.00254680 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is utrust.com/blog/xmoney-launch-timeline. The official website for Utrust is www.xmoney.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @xmoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xMoney (UTK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. xMoney has a current supply of 500,000,000. The last known price of xMoney is 0.04234132 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $991,825.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xmoney.com/.”

