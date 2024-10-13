US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the September 15th total of 346,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,255,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $248,000.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBIL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.93. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $50.08.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

