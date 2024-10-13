Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.30.

Several research firms have commented on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,101,000 after buying an additional 470,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $273,835,000 after buying an additional 674,790 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $36.30 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

