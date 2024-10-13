Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Price Performance
UUU stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the marketing and distribution of safety and security products in the United States. The company offers a line of safety alarms units, including replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
